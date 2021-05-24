POCATELLO — Calvary Chapel will be receiving 1,200 boxes of fresh refrigerated food on Saturday at 9 a.m. These food boxes were part an initiative (Farmers to Families) set up by former President Trump to provide relief for American Families impacted by the pandemic. The food is first come first served and will be given away free with no registration required.
The food will be available Saturday morning after 9 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Pocatello. The address is 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello. These food boxes will include:
— 1 gallon of 2% milk.
— 1 pound of cheddar cheese.
— 64 ounce yogurt.
— 3 pounds of apples.
— 3 pounds of potatoes.
— 2 pounds of onions.
— Salad.
— 2.5 pounds of meatballs.
— 2 pounds of meat varieties (i.e. hot dogs or chicken).
Interested participants can go to https://m.facebook.com/CalvaryChapelPocatello/.