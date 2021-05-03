POCATELLO — Calvary Chapel of Pocatello will be receiving 2,000 boxes of fresh refrigerated food on Saturday. These food boxes were part of an initiative (Farmers to Families) set up by former President Donald Trump to provide relief for American Families impacted by the pandemic.
The food is first-come, first-served and will be given away free, no registration required. The food will be available Saturday morning after 9 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Pocatello, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.
These food boxes will include:
— 1 gallon of 2 percent milk
— 1 pound of cheddar cheese
— 64 ounces yogurt
— 3 pounds of apples
— 3 pounds of potatoes
— 2 pounds of onions
— Salad
— 2.5 pounds of meatballs
— 2 pounds of chicken