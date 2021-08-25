POCATELLO — Calvary Chapel Church, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host a nine-week lesson course on finance beginning Sept. 14. The classes are at 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the mini-chapel on Tuesdays.
The course is through Ramsey Solutions Financial Peace University and was created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, according to a press release. It provides people with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set them up for long-term financial success.
FPU will include lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. Over 6 million people have gone through Financial Peace University.
Go to fpu.com/1138314 for more information or to register. The public is welcome.