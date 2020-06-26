Every one of us can probably admit that we eat more than we need to survive. Eating because you’re bored, stuck at home alone, watching your favorite TV show, or simply because it is so readily available, has a lot of consequences later in life.
Cutting the amount we eat, also known as caloric restriction, has been shown time and again not only to assist the obvious — weight related issues, diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, etc. — but also has been shown to slow biological aging.
Biological aging is defined as the progressive deterioration of body systems over time. Any method of slowing this down can potentially delay or prevent several age-related disabilities and diseases. Multiple studies in mice, worms, and flies have shown the power of caloric restriction in slowing the aging process.
A great study out of Duke University School of Medicine showed that cutting calories even by a small number (the study planned to calorie restrict by 25%, but only a 11.7% caloric restriction was achieved), drastically slowed biological aging in humans over the course of one year.
In this study the people who did not restrict their calories had an average biological age increase of 0.71 years at the one-year follow-up. The group that followed the caloric restriction recommendations only aged 0.11 years. The study’s authors did not feel that weight loss accounted for this effect. Simply put, according to the study eating just 12% less than your current intake can slow your aging process.
A simple way to do this is always to leave food on your plate. Of course, my grandmother would say my membership in the "Clean Plate Club of America" would be revoked, but I think even she would be happy if I were prolonging both the quality and quantity of my life by getting kicked out of this club.
Some very simple ways to decrease your caloric intake include simply taking smaller portions.
Easy for me to say when I am not staring at one of the amazing dishes my wife makes. So to help, use smaller dinner plates in your home (use your smaller salad dish as your main course dish). When you eat out, taking half your meal home for the next day or ordering from the kid’s menu works well.
Changing the order of your food intake can help limit calories. Start by drinking a large glass of water, then eat your salad and vegetables, then move to your protein and carbs sources. Avoiding liquid calories such as fruit juices, pop, and energy drinks — all these types of things will add up to help you subtly caloric restrict.
This is yet another reminder that it is the simple, small, things you do every day that make the biggest difference in your health.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.