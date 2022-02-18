Regarding the recent infectious disease phenomenon that has dictated a lot of things in all of our lives, internet experts (and others) have been quick to provide a number of potential interventions to help prevent infection and/or for treatment if you get it. Several supplements have been proposed as helpful, as has off label medication use, and the FDA has been authorizing drugs via the Emergency Use Authorization Act.
What is blatantly confusing to me is why has no one talked about our underlying health? That is a subject for another article, but I do want to mention one powerful way to boost your body’s anti-inflammatory response, improve your immunity and boost mitochondrial energy generation to burn more fat that is not in the mainstream information network: caloric restriction. This does not mean starving yourself for the sake of smaller hips.
In a study published in the journal Science, using data from Pennington Biomedical's CALERIE 2 (Comprehensive Assessment of the Long-Term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy), the longest-running calorie restriction trial in humans, the researchers showed that a simple 14 percent caloric decrease over two years generated key players in immune function called T cells. As we age, the thymus, a very important organ of our immune system, tends to shrink and we have a harder time fighting off infections and certain cancers. Mild caloric restriction helps prevent the thymus from shrinking so we are able to generate more T cells. This is key when we have rogue viruses running around. This small caloric restriction has also shown potential in treating age-related inflammation and improving overall metabolic health.
A 14 percent caloric decrease is rather simple if you do the math. If you’re eating a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet and cut it by 280 calories (that is approximately one average plain donut weighing 2.5 oz without a coating or sugar) and stick with it, you can boost your immune function in anticipation of the next malevolent virus. That’s a lot cheaper and has far more benefits than taking a bunch of supplements, medications and unnecessary risks.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.