POCATELLO — Two Pocatello community members have been recognized for their work in advancing human and civil rights in the Gate City.
At Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, members of the city of Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee honored Atari Callen and Jamar Brown with the group’s Human and Civil Rights Award. Atari was nominated for his work coaching youth football and baseball in the community.
“Through his coaching, Atari teaches acceptance and inclusion,” said Rituraj Yadav, chair of the HRAC. “In these children, he instills a respect of every individual regardless of their race, color or origin.”
Meanwhile, Jamar currently serves as the president of the League of Women Voters of Pocatello and secretary for the League of Women Voters of Idaho board. She has also been an active member of 2Great4Hate and previously served as the chair of the HRAC.
“Jamar has been — and continues to be — a champion for human and civil rights in our community and beyond,” Yadav said. “Her efforts have affected the lives of many in our community and she has been a force for positive change in Pocatello.”
For more information on the city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee, visit https://pocatello.us/273/Human-Relations-Advisory-Committee.