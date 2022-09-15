Share a Photograph

Pocatello invites community members to submit a favorite place, view, event, etc. in Pocatello.

 Photo courtesy of City of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us.

The City’s Planning & Development Services Department is in the final stages of completing a draft of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 and would like to include images from the community within the document.