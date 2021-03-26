Cabbage is a vegetable with lots of health benefits, and there are so many great ways to use it. I love it in coleslaw, but it’s also delicious when cooked. I’ve always felt that bacon makes almost any recipe better, and my bacon fried cabbage is no exception. This dish is so savory and flavorful. It’s also filling, making it a great side dish for grilled steaks, roasted chicken or other meats. The combination of smoky bacon, savory seasonings, sautéed onions and garlic is so delicious. This dish is also quick to put together, and it’s done all in one pan, making clean up easy as well.
Belle’s Bacon Fried Cabbage
4 slices bacon
1 onion, diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ a large head green cabbage, cored and coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
In a large rimmed fry pan, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain, then crumble. In the same fry pan, in the bacon drippings, cook the onion until tender. Add the garlic and cook about 30 seconds. Stir in the cabbage and cook and stir until tender (about 5 minutes). In a small bowl, mix together the last six ingredients. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the cabbage and stir to combine. Stir in the bacon. Cook until heated through and serve.
