CHUBBUCK — C-A-L Ranch has served a steady number of retail customers for baby chickens, guns, clothes and feed in recent weeks, according to Assistant Manager Delynn Zitterkopf.
That’s in the wake of Gov. Brad Little’s now continued stay-at-home order closing businesses considered non-essential to try to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
C-A-L Ranch remains open after other businesses ended up closing because it sells feed, she said. That makes it an essential service. People need to keep their horses, cows, chickens and other animals fed, alive and healthy.
“They can’t let their animals starve,” Zitterkopf said.
But C-A-L Ranch also has a regular clientele that shops there on a regular basis.
And the store even seems to be seeing some new customers. Particularly for clothes, since other clothing stores have had to close temporarily due to Little’s order.
“J.C. Penney is closed so we’re getting some pickups from there,” she said.
Plus people who drop by to go to the mall and find that it’s not open may also decide to check out C-A-L Ranch, since its front doors are open, she said.
But C-A-L Ranch continues to observe the social distancing safety requirements.
“We’re one of the essential stores that are still open, but you’ve got that six-foot rule,” Zitterkopf said.
Meanwhile, it isn’t just feed sales that set C-A-L Ranch apart. Another unique aspect is that C-A-L Ranch sells chicks.
It has many customers who buy the chicks to raise them for meat and eggs to feed their families, she said.
And they buy them in huge numbers. The store will get in as many as 1,300 chicks at a time. And they generally are all purchased in relatively short order. From there it doesn’t take long for the chicks to get bigger.
“They grow so fast to maturity,” Zitterkopf said. “And you know what your chickens have eaten, too, so you’re a little more comfortable.”
She said they’ve been selling about the usual large number of chicks since the coronavirus issue erupted.
Meanwhile, one regular C-A-L Ranch customer is Gary Clezie of Pocatello, an 80-year-old former cowboy and rodeo competitor. He said he’s been coming to C-A-L Ranch for a long time.
He’s bought a lot of guns and fishing equipment there, he said. He also likes to drop by from time to time just to check out what’s available.
“Tire kicking, I do a lot of that,” he joked.
And he’s bought feed there.
He says he’d recommend C-A-L Ranch for anybody.
“It’s a good place to go to buy your stuff,” Clezie said. “They’ve got the stuff I like.”