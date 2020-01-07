REXBURG — The BYU Young Ambassadors from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will open the Center Stage Winter 2020 season with their fun, high-energy musical theater performance on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium, 96 E. 2nd S. in Rexburg.
BYU Young Ambassadors combine contemporary music and dance for a fast-paced showcase of American musical theatre. The team of 20 singers/dancers, 10 live bands and a nine-person technical crew will bring to life popular songs from the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Adele and timeless Broadway musicals.
The Young Ambassadors are a group with a mission to use their talents to spread joy to the world. The group has brought smiles to over 60 countries since its creation in 1970. The fast-paced, heart-warming performances are meant to inspire and uplift all in attendance.
Tickets for the Center Stage event are $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho ticket office, by calling (208) 496-3170 or online at tickets.byui.edu.