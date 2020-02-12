REXBURG — Official winter semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show growth among our total population of students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals.
Statistics released for the Winter 2020 semester show a total campus enrollment of 19,211 students. In addition to this number, 4,793 campus-based students are taking online courses or fulfilling internships away from campus, for a total of 24,004 campus-based students furthering their academic pursuits, a 1.4% increase over last winter’s enrollment of 23,698. Online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without students having to be on campus.
This semester the campus student body consists of 9,192 male students and 10,019 female students, (48% and 52% respectively). The total number of married students is 5,017, comprising 26% of the total campus student population.
Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly. The number of online students for the Winter 2020 Semester is 13,493, an increase of 3.6% over last winter’s comparable online student enrollment of 13,019.
Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis. This includes the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation and the high-value educational experience offered. BYU-Idaho is student-focused by design.