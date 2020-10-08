REXBURG — Members of the BYU-Idaho community (students, faculty/staff and community) are invited to submit original hymn texts for use in the sixteenth annual BYU-Idaho Hymn Festival to be held in 2021. While this event usually occurs in late February, due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be scheduled for a later date in 2021, yet to be determined.
In the meantime, to prepare for this event, submissions of original hymn texts are welcome. Submissions chosen for use will be forwarded to BYU-Idaho music students, who will create a new hymn tune and harmonization for the submitted text. Or, if desired, the new hymn text can be sung to an existing hymn tune.
Also, instead of creating an entirely new hymn text, an original additional verse (or verses) to an existing hymn may be submitted.
Be sure that the text follows a common poetic meter for hymns; for more details see page 405 of Hymns, the current hymnal of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Successful hymn texts also maintain uniformity in the number of syllables in each line from verse to verse, as each successive verse needs to line up with the same musical
rhythm.
Any gospel topic can be addressed—some possible ideas include:
• covenants
• the Prophet Joseph Smith
• the Restoration of the Gospel
• the Sacrament and Sabbath Day
• ministering
• or any other gospel topic
Submissions are due by Monday, November 16, 2020 to the BYU-Idaho Music Department office (SNO 246 – Attn: Hymn Festival) or via email at hymnfestival@byui.edu.
Mailing address:
BYU-Idaho Music Dept.
Attn: Hymn Festival
Rexburg, ID 83460-1210
In each submission, please include a name, address, phone number, email, and two scripture references that support the text (such as are provided for each hymn in the current Church hymnal).
Please note that due to the volume of entries, not all submitted texts can be used in the festival. The BYU-Idaho Music Department also reserves the right to make minor editorial emendations to submitted material to facilitate the flow of text with music. The poets and composers whose work is selected for the festival retain the copyright for their creations.
Questions can be directed to: hymnfestival@byui.edu.