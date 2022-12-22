Winter 2023 Center Stage Performances

Tickets for BYU-Idaho Center Stage winter 2023 semester performances go on sale Jan. 3.

 Photo courtesy of Jacobs, Adam

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the winter 2023 semester performance lineup. Among these are a Latin Grammy-nominated music group, a missionary-favorite country band, a New York City comedian with local Idaho ties and a tribute group playing some of the biggest hits of the 1970s.

Performing on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is Mariachi Herencia de México, a global mariachi phenomenon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.