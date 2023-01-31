Siblings Conner and Elijah both have personalities that are so much fun. Conner is thoughtful and just a bit more reserved than his brother Elijah. He loves riding his bike, running fast, drawing, playing video games, learning about cars and especially playing soccer. Conner works hard in school and considers math his favorite subject. A great “rainy day” for Conner would be time spent with family playing Uno Dare, watching "Hotel Transylvania" or funny YouTube videos, and helping out in the kitchen making tamales or his favorite French dip sandwiches for dinner. Conner is a big College of Idaho fan and plans to someday join the Navy.
Elijah is quite the comedian and a real ball of energy. This confident young man describes his best qualities as being smart, helpful and kind. Some of Elijah’s favorite hobbies include playing video games like "Super Mario" or "Legend of Zelda," watching football, building snowmen in the wintertime, crushing his opponents at a game of Monopoly and traveling. Elijah’s two current favorite things are definitely playing hockey and learning everything he possibly can about dinosaurs. Elijah has big dreams of becoming an archaeologist and one day hopes to visit Scotland in search of the elusive Loch Ness Monster.
Conner and Elijah’s permanency team is ideally searching for potential adoptive families who already possess an approved adoptive home study and who reside in the Treasure Valley area. Fun, active parents who have ample time available to spend with the boys and who can commit to supporting ongoing therapeutic services within the community and maintaining some of their positive birth-family relationships would be a wonderful match. If you see your family as a great fit for these amazing brothers, inquire at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.
