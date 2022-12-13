Brock Condie

Brock Condie 

POCATELLO — Brock Condie, vice-president and county manager at Pioneer Title Company is the recipient of the Greater Pocatello Association of REALTORS® 2022 Affiliate of the Year award. The award was presented to Brock at the Association’s Installation Banquet held on Dec. 2 at Juniper Hills Country Club.

Brock has been working in the real estate industry for over 25 years. He was born in Pocatello and grew up in the Treasure and Magic valleys. He returned home to Pocatello in December of 2018. Brock loves this community and is always looking for ways to make it a better place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.