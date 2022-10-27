Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

 Photo courtesy Raymund Isaac

Acclaimed Broadway singer and actress Lea Salonga will be the featured guest artist at this year’s Christmas concerts by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The performances are scheduled for December 15, 16 and 17, 2022, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Under the direction of Mack Wilberg, music director of the Choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director, Salonga will ring in the Christmas spirit with live audiences after two years of concerts that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past concerts, there will be a guest narrator, who will be announced later.

“We are delighted to have Lea Salonga with us as we welcome the community back to the Conference Center for our Christmas concerts,” Wilberg said. “Her compelling voice will bring the holiday spirit to the hearts of our audiences with joy, peace, light and love.”

