Kevin and Carla Albertson are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Brittany Paige to Paul Alan Carver III, son of Paul Alan Carver Jr. and Desiree Romero, on Aug. 14. The couple will celebrate with a reception in Pocatello at the Albertson residence that evening, and will then take a mini honeymoon to Las Vegas.
Brittany is originally from Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Highland High School in 2011, then earned a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2015. She then moved to Salt Lake City to become an administrator of Meadow Brook Rehab and Nursing, a skilled nursing facility in South Salt Lake.
Paul is originally from Grand Junction, Colorado, and graduated from Clearfield High School in Utah in 2012 and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Texas, San Antonio Mission. Paul is currently a sales representative for Aramark Refreshments and is currently enrolled at Arizona State University. He plans to graduate with a bachelor's degree in business management.
Brittany and Paul met in January 2019 and have been together ever since. They both enjoy traveling with each other to movies, sports and being with family. They are excited about their new adventure together.