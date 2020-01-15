Brinley J. Kissel, son of Audra and Robert Kissel of Chubbuck has earned the rank and award of Eagle Scout. Brinley is an exceptional young man. He possesses and exhibits the qualities and characteristics that are a direct reflection of an Eagle Scout. Brin truly showed a distinct representation of his heart and spirit in the selection and execution of his Eagle Project. He facilitated a donation-based drive for the less fortunate and needy students in the Pocatello School District by collecting personal hygiene products and school supplies. He is and always has been passionate about doing something for those in need.
Brin is the favorite son and brother of Hannah, Millie and Ashlyn. He watches over and protects his sisters as the gentle giant he is. He loves his immediate and extended family and enjoys spending time with his cousins and grandparents, Mike and Charolette Kissel of Inkom and Jeff and Kathy Harris of McCammon. His hobbies and interests include riding dirtbikes, four-wheelers and side by sides, playing video games, watching funning YouTube videos, target shooting, country and rock music and playing the piano.
Brinley is a senior at Highland High School and will be graduating in June, both from Highland and seminary. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has had amazing help and support from the Young Men and Scout leaders of the Victory Ward. Appreciation is also extended to his friends and their families as they have all made a tremendous impact on Brinley's life as well.
Brinley will be honored at a Court of Honor on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Victory Ward Building, 4600 Victory Ave. in Chubbuck.