Giving machines

Donors inside the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine in Atlanta during its inaugural tour through the southeastern United States in December 2022.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Millions of people worldwide will be fed, clothed and cared for this coming year because of the selfless donations made at Light the World Giving Machines during the 2022 Christmas season.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines are a unique and memorable way to serve others and follow the example of Jesus Christ, who “went about doing good” (see Acts 10:38).

