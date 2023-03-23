Millions of people worldwide will be fed, clothed and cared for this coming year because of the selfless donations made at Light the World Giving Machines during the 2022 Christmas season.
Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines are a unique and memorable way to serve others and follow the example of Jesus Christ, who “went about doing good” (see Acts 10:38).
From November through December, an estimated 425,000 individuals in 28 cities and across six countries came to experience the spirit of the Giving Machine. “In 2022, Light the World Giving Machines were in more cities than ever. From New York to Australia and Guatemala to Canada, people came by thousands, with family, friends, and neighbors, to experience what only Giving Machines can provide,” said Karl Cheney, program manager.
2022 Highlights
More than 3.2 million healthy meals, and 13,000 boxes of fresh produce, will feed the hungry.
Nearly 32,000 children will receive school supplies and class instruction, including 2,900 scholarships for tuition and housing.
More than 516,000 children will be vaccinated against polio and measles.
More than 38,000 chickens, 25,000 ducks and 3,700 beehives will provide families with long-term nutrition and income potential.
Reflecting on those receiving assistance, Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services for the Church, said, “Not a single person could be cared for without each Giving Machine participant. Their loving and unselfish gifts are miraculous. As a Church, we are blessed to sponsor this inspired initiative and extend our sincere gratitude to all who make it happen. I cannot think of a greater gift we could offer others than to feed, clothe, educate, and shelter our brothers and sisters in need. It is what our Savior Jesus Christ did and what He asks us to do.”
New to the program last year was a Mobile Giving Machine that traveled through five cities in the southeastern United States. More than 13,000 items were purchased to benefit one global charity and eight local charities. There was also a successful mobile program in three Arizona cities.
“I do believe that God has a mission and a plan for us all, and I do believe as a community, collectively, that we are judged by how we treat those in need in our community. And if that is true, we are hitting a home run today,” said John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston, South Carolina.
“I am absolutely stunned,” said Annsley Banks, the volunteer and donations coordinator for the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency. “It is such an incredibly impressive number of pillows and blankets that are going to go to people who only come here with what they can carry. A pillow and blanket provide comfort. It’s going to change lives.”
Since 2017, Giving Machines have collected more than $22 million. In 2022, 125 local and global nonprofit organizations participated and will use donated funds to fulfill every donor’s purchased item. In addition, as part of their ongoing humanitarian efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all Light the World Giving Machine operational costs. This generosity allows 100% of every donation to bless the life of someone in need.
Preparations are underway for the 2023 season, with locations and dates announced later.
