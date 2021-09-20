POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Brewery is donating the gate fees from its 15th annual Oktoberfest to the Idaho Foodbank. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Gate fees are $10 for adults and children older than 12, $5 for Idaho State University students with a Bengal card, and children younger than 12 get in free.

“The brewery has been a part of the Portneuf Valley since 1996, and this is our way of giving the community the same kind of support they’ve always given us,” said Penny Pink, the brewery’s owner.

The brewery has lined up a great night to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pink added. In additional to the traditional Oktoberfest offerings of food and drink for sale, there will be live music starting at 6 p.m. with A Soul Full of Blues, followed by a stein holding contest at 7:30 p.m., and the evening will end with a performance by local band KYD J from 8 to 10 p.m.

There is a $5 entry for the stein holding completion.