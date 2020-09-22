POCATELLO — Brent McLane is now the head of the city of Pocatello Planning & Development Services Department.
McLane comes to Pocatello from the city of Idaho Falls where he served as a city planner. While there, he led the long-range planning activities for the city, oversaw Idaho Falls’ Historic Preservation Commission, served as the city representative for the School District 91 Facilities steering committee and more. During his time with the city of Idaho Falls, McLane helped the city take home an Outstanding Plan Award from the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association in 2018 and developed area plans for Downtown Idaho Falls, South Downtown and the Northgate/1st Street corridors. Since 2019 he’s also served as the zoning administrator for the city of Island Park.
“I am excited to join the city of Pocatello, and I look forward to working with the community to help bring their vision to reality,” said McLane. “Pocatello is an exciting place to be, and I want to help it grow into a stronger, more resilient community.”
As planning and development services director for the city of Pocatello, McLane will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the city of Pocatello’s comprehensive plan as well as directing land use planning, zoning and development activities of the city.
“I would like to really look at the city’s comprehensive plan and see what has been achieved these past five years and reach out to the community to see what vision they have for the city,” McLane said. “There is a rich history in Pocatello that needs to be preserved, and at the same time the city needs to be prepared for expected growth and change.”
“I am pleased Brent is joining the city of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “His experience and knowledge of our area make him a very good fit for our community.”
Previously, he worked in the private sector as an independent consultant, layout engineer and superintendent. McLane holds a bachelor of organizational communications and a master's of city and metropolitan planning from the University of Utah. He is also a certified planner with the American Planning Association.
Outside of work, he enjoys spending time gardening, hiking, fishing and traveling with his spouse, Ashley, and their five kids.
McLane’s first day on the job was Sept. 21, and for more information on the city of Pocatello Planning & Development Services Department, visit pocatello.us/pds.