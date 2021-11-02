POCATELLO — A Pocatello landmark will again be open to the public Veterans Day.
The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission is hosting an open house at Brady Chapel Mountain View Cemetery Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello. At the event, HPC members will provide tours and information about the nearly century-old structure.
“The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to visit and learn more about the Brady Chapel and the current efforts to restore and preserve this local icon,” said Jim Anglesey, city of Pocatello staff liaison to the HPC. “The event will include a special presentation and musical tribute at 1 p.m. that honors the Civil War and Spanish American War veterans interred at Mountain View Cemetery.”
Story continues below video
The group is raising funds to restore Brady Chapel ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign, and donations will be accepted at the open house.
“Support from the community is crucial to preserving the Brady Chapel,” Anglesey said. “In doing so, we hope the chapel may be used and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”
Those who can’t attend the open house but would like to donate to the effort can find more information at bit.ly/2S8UIam.
Brady Chapel was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1922 and was constructed by the family of former Idaho governor and Sen. James Brady following his death. Built in a French Gothic Revival style, the chapel was designed by renowned architect Frank Paradice. In the 1970s, Brady Chapel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Brady Chapel is not accessible to all persons. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.