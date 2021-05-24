POCATELLO — One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s architectural history will be open to the public Memorial Day.
The members of the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting an open house at Brady Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery May 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the event, Commission members will provide tours and information about the 99-year-old structure.
“The open house provides an opportunity for the community to visit and learn more about the chapel and the current efforts to preserve this piece of Pocatello history,” said Jim Anglesey, city of Pocatello staff liaison to the HPC.
The group is raising funds to restore Brady Chapel ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign, and donations will be accepted at the open house.
“Support from the community is crucial to preserving Brady Chapel,” Anglesey said. “In doing so, we hope that the chapel may be used and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”
Those who can’t attend the open house but would like to donate to the effort can find more information at bit.ly/2S8UIam.
For more information on Brady Chapel, visit pocatello.us/171/Brady-Chapel, and more on the efforts of the Historic Preservation Commission can be found at pocatello.us/255/Historic-Preservation-Commission.
Brady Chapel is not accessible to all persons. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.