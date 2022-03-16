POCATELLO — Boys youth group the Order of DeMolay will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser 8 to 11 a.m. April 16 at the Masonic Lodge in the large dining room, 525 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello.
Breakfast items include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage links, French toast, biscuits and gravy, milk, juice or coffee.
Single tickets are $10 and immediate family tickets are $25.
Tickets will be available at the door.
