The Boy Scouts of America Family Fun Fest is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.
If you like funny pets, rockets, astronauts, and Pinewood Derby cars, then you'll love Family Fun Fest. It's an outdoor adventure you can have online.
This very special online-only event is just for families like yours. There will be cool, hands-on activities, interviews with amazing people and opportunities to make your community better with a service project.
Join in on the fun with activities like designing a Pinewood Derby car and baking homemade treats for your pets with a trained chef. We'll post items you'll need for each activity at www.scouting.org/FamilyFunFest and on Facebook so you can build your own adventure.
If you're already a Cub Scout, you'll love it. If you're not a Scout but want to find out about all the fun and cool things Scouts do, this is your chance. And it's always more fun with friends, so invite some of yours to join you online for the Family Fun Fest.
For more information, call Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.