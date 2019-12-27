Aslett

I’m sure at a loss why it’s always the boss

Who’s responsible for others’ health,

Why his operation is the station

That provides retirement and wealth.

It occurs to me that in reality

“Benefits” have a backward twist

Seems the owner, who is the donor,

In employment takes the risk.

He takes the kick when someone is sick;

Unions take all of his rights.

Gives scholarships though economy tips

And pays for parking, heat, and lights.

He is the provider--there is no other outsider,

That hands out the checks every week.

Anything goes lame, boss gets the blame

And covers the new struggling geek.

He provides education and well paid vacation

And generously overlooks late,

All sorts of personal perks with those at work,

And bad manners he must tolerate.

He matches employee pay of the F.I.C.A.

And for insurance required, he bleeds.

Why do we stomp the one paying workman’s comp

And giving breaks for personal needs?

Hats off to the fella who provides the umbrella,

Adjusting his needs to make do

It’s a constant struggle to make cash juggle

All for the welfare of you.

Upset with the boss? It’s only your loss

When you start to gripe and attack,

In this season of jolly, let’s forget his folly

And cut the poor guy some slack.

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. 2nd Ave., Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum’s website at www.museumofclean.com.

