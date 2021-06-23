Throughout the West, law enforcement has seen a dangerous trend in excessive speeds, including speeds of 100 mph or more.
As fewer drivers were on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, some who were on the roads were driving faster. In many states, citations for excessive speed have increased, as have fatal and serious injury crashes and speed-related vehicle rollovers. Some states like Idaho saw the dangerous trend peak with an increase in fatality crashes over the recent Memorial Day weekend.
To help prevent serious injury crashes during the busy summer travel season, law enforcement agencies across the west are joining forces with a unified message reminding drivers that safe speeds are essential to keeping people safe.
"Our goal is to keep families whole and keep people safe on our roadways. Speeding is aggressive and puts the speeding driver as well as everyone around them at risk. It's one of the most dangerous things a driver can do," said Idaho State Police Lt. Jens Pattis.
"Behind the wheel, we all need to be safe and courteous. And we're strengthening that message by unifying efforts with partner agencies throughout the West to let folks know that wherever they travel their safety and the safety of others is absolutely our priority, even if it means writing them a citation when they fail to watch their speed."
The Idaho State Police is a member of the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition. WSTSC members will participate in a coordinated speed education and enforcement campaign starting on Friday and running through Sunday.
The dates for the campaign are intended to remind drivers of safe behavior headed into the busy July Fourth holiday.
"The Idaho State Police and all our coalition partners hope our combined efforts raise public awareness of the importance of safe driving and actually encourage drivers of all ages on all roadways to think about their behavior. Motorists need to help us help them by driving at safe speeds, focusing on the road, and remembering that their safety and the safety of others is in their hands," said Lt. Pattis.
Over the past year, Idaho State Police have witnessed more people driving at excessive speeds, and the number of citations and criminal charges increased, even while fewer drivers were on the road last summer.
Excessive speed citations (16 mph or over the posted limit), ISC 49-654:
June 1, 2020, through June 1, 2021: 5,802.
June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020: 5,603.
Reckless driving, misdemeanor offense, ISC 49-1401(1):
June 1, 2020, through June 1, 2021: 241.
June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020: 210.
The WSTSC was formed in July 2019 in response to impaired, aggressive and distracted driving issues and to promote the lifesaving use of seat belts. The coalition brings members together with neighboring states to emphasize unity and commitment to meaningful public education about the consequences of dangerous driving.
The coalition includes the following:
— Arizona Department of Public Safety.
— California Highway Patrol.
— Colorado State Patrol.
— Idaho State Police.
— Montana Highway Patrol.
— Nevada Highway Patrol.
— North Dakota Highway Patrol.
— Oregon State Police.
— South Dakota Highway Patrol.
— Utah Highway Patrol.
— Washington State Patrol.
— Wyoming Highway Patrol.