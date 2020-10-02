POCATELLO — Local writer L. Scott Hancock will be signing his new book "Tales from the High and Lonesome" from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Walrus and Carpenter bookstore, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Hancock, a Pocatello native, spins tales from his youth in Pocatello, Island Park and other locales as well as stories from his long residency in North Idaho.
His stories started out as "Tales" in the Blackfoot Morning News. Now he is a weekly contributing writer for the Island Park News.
Returning to his roots in 2018, Hancock looks forward to seeing old friends. Please join us.