raised on freedom book cover

"Raised On Freedom" can be purchased on Amazon and will be available at the Walrus and the Carpenter bookstore mid-April.

 Image courtesy of Gail McGuire

POCATELLO — Plan to come out and meet the author of "Raised On Freedom: Favored Tales of a Boomer Kid" on May 27 at Walrus and the Carpenter bookstore, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The book is currently available on Amazon. And beginning mid-April, it will be available at Pocatello’s Walrus and the Carpenter bookstore, as well as Idaho Unlimited Gifts.

