POCATELLO — Plan to come out and meet the author of "Raised On Freedom: Favored Tales of a Boomer Kid" on May 27 at Walrus and the Carpenter bookstore, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The book is currently available on Amazon. And beginning mid-April, it will be available at Pocatello’s Walrus and the Carpenter bookstore, as well as Idaho Unlimited Gifts.
"Raised On Freedom" is a heartwarming, entertaining memoir.
Idaho, the 1960s. Gail McGuire, then Gail Harper, loved being part of the wild bunch. A lightly supervised youngster in the small town of Pocatello, she reveled in every moment of scrambling through neighborhood streets, adventuring through galvanizing schemes and roaming the idyllic open spaces.
Plucky and independent, Gail built a circle of free-spirited friends who helped her explore the ends of their corner of the earth. But as time passed, tensions in her home threatened to bring the gaiety to a crashing end.
Would there ever be a way to return to a land without fences and restrictive rules?
Growing up in the heyday of Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and the American Mafia, Gail McGuire’s fascinating reminiscences push the limits of modern views of child-rearing. And as this author enthusiastically recounts the endless delights and bittersweet struggles of her youth, she offers a glimpse into an era that transformed the world forever.
If you like entertaining anecdotes, honest looks at simpler times and emotional insights, then you’ll adore Gail McGuire’s romp through memory.
Buy "Raised On Freedom" to toast days gone by, meet the author and take home a signed copy of this memoir of a remarkable Pocatello childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.