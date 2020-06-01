POCATELLO — Arcadia Publishing is pleased to announce the release of “Images of America: Idaho in World War II,” coming Aug. 3.
The book was created by students from Idaho State University's management 4499/5599 class, Collaborative Creativity. They have selected vintage photographs from historical archives throughout Idaho to tell the remarkable story of the people and places in a small state that made a big difference during a transformative era in U.S. history. The authors' royalties from the sales of the book will support student programs at ISU.
Idaho Public Television will be premiering a documentary that partially features the students in the class as they were writing the book. It will air on July 9, 16 and 19 as part of the Idaho Experience documentary series.