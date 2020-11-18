Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and family of missing person Sterling Johnson are still searching for him and have confirmed he was seen in the Butte, Montana area. From tips and investigation, deputies were able to confirm Mr. Johnson took a bus from Idaho Falls on Oct. 30 to Butte, Montana. Following his arrival there, Mr. Johnson was sighted at a rescue mission and was slated to ride a bus from Butte to Portland, Oregon. Deputies confirmed the ticket purchased by Mr. Johnson was not used due to travel restrictions and returned to where it was purchased. Mr. Johnson was seen wearing the gray sweatpants and blue or gray hoodie he was last seen wearing in the Idaho Falls area but had obtained a denim-like coat and bib overalls from services in the Butte, Montana area.
At this time Mr. Johnson’s whereabouts and welfare are still unknown, and deputies have distributed his information to law enforcement in the region. Again, Mr. Johnson was last seen in Butte, Montana on or about Friday and it’s unknown whether or not he is still there, found another way to travel toward Portland, Oregon, or possibly traveling back to the Idaho Falls area. Mr. Johnson suffers from medical and mental health issues that require medication, and it is believed he does not have the resources to maintain his normal course of treatment, putting him at serious medical-related risk.
Anyone with information on Mr. Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement immediately, Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org or the P3tips app on your mobile device.