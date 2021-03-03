BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Bonneville County Commissioners signed a resolution to protect Second Amendment rights in Bonneville County.
This resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines or firearm accessories.
The resolution also demonstrates the County Board of Commissioners’ support for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to refuse to enforce any potential infringements on Bonneville County citizens’ Second Amendment rights.