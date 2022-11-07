BOISE — Last week, Boise State University and the Boise State Tribal Advisory Board received notification from the associate vice president of enrollment management, Kristine Collins, who reported a new Native American scholarship for the five tribes of Idaho. This scholarship reduces the cost per credit for both undergraduate and graduate students.
BSU provided the following statement: “BSU is committed to increasing educational access to all populations, including Native American students. The University has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes with a commitment to work to maintain a tuition and fee model that increases access and opportunities for the Tribes as domestic sovereign entities. As part of this commitment, members of Idaho’s five federally-recognized Native American tribes may be eligible for the Boise State University Native American Scholarship. This Scholarship recognizes the unique sovereign states of members of Idaho’s five federally-recognized Native American tribes.”
The Native American Scholarship is available to eligible members of the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, Shoshone-Paiute, Kootenai and Coeur d’Alene Tribes. To be eligible, students must be degree-seeking and eligible to enroll in BSU courses. This scholarship is for tuition only, and other institutional, program and/or class fees still apply.
This is a significant drop in tuition costs for higher education students. For undergraduate students, the regular cost per credit is $380.45; now it is $60 per credit. For graduate students, their reduction is even more, with $491 per credit hour; now it is also $60 per credit hour. BSU mirrored Idaho State University's similar Native American Scholarship, which is also $60 per credit for undergrads, graduate students and technical school students. For more information, visit boisestate.edu/scholarships/native-american-scholarship.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes thanks BSU, the president's office and the Tribal Advisory Board for this scholarship and the partnership they share with the university.
