BOISE — The U.S. Small Business Administration 2020 Idaho Small Business Persons of the Year is John DeHoff, owner of Leisureland RV in Boise.
Together, John and his wife, Carina, built Leisureland RV Center from a small RV dealership founded in 2015 into a company serving the entire western United States, the business has grown to have 21 employees and more than $7 million in sales and 272 percent growth since inception.
John has applied leadership principles learned from serving 25 years in the U.S. Air Force. His military career includes serving in Operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom. John retired at the rank of senior master sergeant in 2014.
“John and Carina DeHoff of Leisureland RV Center embody the determined spirit of dedicated entrepreneurs,” SBA Boise District Director Gary Eisenbraun said. “Making personal financial sacrifices to ensure the company was off to a good start is testament of their will to succeed. We are proud to have small business owners like John and Carina as a part of our Idaho small business community.”
The SBA Small Business Person of the Year award — part of National Small Business Week, which is May 3 to 9 — recognizes small business owners who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation. Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovativeness of products or services, response to adversity and contributions to community-oriented projects.
"On behalf of our amazing team at Leisureland RV Center, Carina and I are extremely honored. Our team's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, fostering company values, and community mindedness, are what made it possible,” John Dehoff said “We also wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Boise SBA and SCORE Chapter for their outstanding mentorship and support. Small businesses across America play an invaluable role in the success of this great nation. Our family at Leisureland RV Center is incredibly proud to be a part of her prosperity."
Leisureland RV has utilized SBA assistance such as Boots to Business, SCORE and Emerging Leaders.
"Small businesses are the engine of our economy and backbone of our communities, creating two out of every three net new jobs,” SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said. “National Small Business Week is a time to recognize the impact of entrepreneurs. This year’s award winners represent our region’s best in innovation, resourcefulness and admirable character. It is an honor shine a spotlight on their inspirational stories.”
Small Business Person of the Year winners from 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam will converge in Washington, D.C., on May 3 and 4 when one of them will be selected as the National Small Business Person of the Year.
A celebration honoring local SBA winners from Idaho and the SBA Boise District — which serves southern Idaho and eastern Oregon — will be May 6. Other SBA local awards that will be recognized at the celebration include Veteran Owned Business Owner of the Year and Rural Owned Business of the Year.
Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. SBA recognizes outstanding small business owners for their personal successes and contributions to our nation.
For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.