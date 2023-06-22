Rob Poleki

Rob Poleki (right) accepts his giant check after winning Boise Entrepreneur Week's pitch competition.

 Photo courtesy of Zions Bank

POCATELLO — Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Bannock County entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions taking place in Boise from Oct. 2-6. Past local winners include Washie, which created a self-cleaning toilet seat.

“Winning the pitch competition positioned my company for tremendous growth,” said Rob Poleki, Washie CEO and founder. “Washie is now in over 10 convenience store brands, and we recently partnered with Delta Sky Clubs to provide a better restroom experience for thousands of travelers worldwide.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.