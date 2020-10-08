BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, is pleased to announce that they now offer the new Clarity HD high-resolution 3D™ imaging technology on the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam. This was made possible through a generous grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington.
“Grants make a meaningful impact to nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve,” says Danette Roberts, director of grants at Bingham Healthcare. “The real point of these awards is to rally the necessary resources to help the communities thrive. The support of from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust has allowed us to do just that.”
This imaging technology provides radiologists with the fastest and highest resolution 3D™ images in the industry to help identify cancers early. This latest innovation is part of Bingham’s steadfast commitment to superior breast cancer detection and improved breast health for all women.
“While we are not the first to offer 3D mammography, we are the only facility in Eastern Idaho with the new HD Clarity 3D and intelligent 2D high-resolution imaging,” says Kristie Watson, radiological technologist. “We’re excited to be able to offer this breakthrough in imaging technology to our patients. It offers better, earlier detection, greater peace of mind and more accurate results, with a 20% to 65% increase in finding invasive cancers.”
The technology provides the industry’s fastest, highest resolution 3D™ images to accelerate screening and analysis and is designed to clearly reveal subtle lesions and fine calcifications to help pinpoint cancer in the early stages. Clarity HD technology’s advanced detector and innovative 3D™ imaging algorithm work together to deliver exceptional 3D™ images, regardless of patients’ breast size or density.
“Having this exceptional technology means greater diagnostic confidence for our doctors and the ability to help catch potential cancers in early stages, which ultimately translates to a better experience for our patients,” says Watson. “Again, we’re so proud to be able to offer this exceptional technology and remain dedicated to providing women in our community the most advanced care available.”
The technology is available exclusively with Hologic’s Genius™ 3D Mammography ™exam, currently in use by Bingham, which detects more invasive cancers, reduces false positives, and is Food and Drug Administration approved as superior compared to conventional 2D mammography for all women, including those with dense breasts.
The Genius 3D Mammography exam is only available on a Hologic® 3D Mammography™ system. The exam consists of a 2D and 3D™ image set, where the 2D image can be either an acquired 2D image or a 2D image generated from the 3D™ image set. There are more than 5,000 Hologic 3D Mammography™ systems in use in the U.S., so women have convenient access to the Genius exam. To learn more about the Genius exam, visit http://www.Genius3DNearMe.com.
To schedule a mammogram at Bingham Memorial Hospital, located at 98 Poplar St. in Blackfoot, please call their radiology team at 208-785-3807.