BLACKFOOT ― Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, has been designated as a Time Sensitive Emergency Level IV trauma center by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This comes after consistently demonstrating their ability to evaluate, diagnose and stabilize trauma patients according to national trauma guidelines, all with the hospital’s goal of improving patient outcomes.
“We are excited to receive this designation,” says Dr. Curtis Mortensen, Doctor of Osteopathy, BMH trauma program director at Bingham Healthcare. “In essence, this is Idaho’s organized system to create an integrated and responsive system of trauma care for Idaho citizens and those traveling through our state. We have been improving our processes and procedures to become a Level IV trauma center for a while. This recognition demonstrates the high level of emergent care we are able to compassionately provide our patients.”
By being a Level IV trauma center, the team at BMH has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced trauma life support before transferring patients to a higher-level trauma center. Every emergency room physician at BMH is ATLS certified. These higher expectations and standards for nurses and doctors in turn result in a higher level of care for trauma patients.
As a Level IV trauma center, the team at BMH:
― Has basic emergency room facilities to implement ATLS protocols, including 24-hour laboratory and radiologic coverage, as well as nurses and physicians who are available upon patient arrival.
― Provides surgery and critical-care services.
― Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program that reviews policies, protocols and guidelines according to national standards.
― Is involved with trauma prevention efforts and has an active outreach program for its referring communities.
― Is required to complete state designation surveys every three years.
“Further, we have developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II trauma center,” says Dr. Mortensen. “I would personally like to thank our regional partners at Portneuf Medical Center and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) for coordinating with us to ensure safe and timely transfer of critical patients to their facilities.”
“We are excited to receive this new trauma designation, and we know how important this is to Bingham and our surrounding communities,” says Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare. “We are extremely proud to be recognized by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for meeting the rigorous quality criteria for this designation. Everything has been stepped up to a higher level of care and expectations. I know this was a challenge, but certainly one our staff was well-equipped and prepared to handle. Achieving this designation was a team effort, and I am very proud of everyone who was involved in accomplishing this achievement.”
“This truly was a team effort,” says Dr. Mortensen. “I would especially like to thank our administration, members of the Trauma Committee and all ancillary team members, such as lab, radiology and surgery. I also greatly appreciate Blackfoot Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and our partnership with them to meet the high-quality standards of this designation. It took everyone working together to achieve this TSE Level IV trauma designation.”