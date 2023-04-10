POCATELLO — Due to excessive snow and muddy conditions throughout the area, the Bureau of Land Management Pocatello Field Office is delaying the opening of the Chinese Peak–Blackrock Trails System, located north and west of Pocatello. The trails are seasonally closed to motorized and mechanized vehicles from Nov. 16 to April 15 each year.

“Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated with us to open the trail system as planned for April 15,” stated Pocatello Field Manager Melissa Davis. “The purpose of this seasonal trail closure is to prevent damage from use when the soil is wet and easily rutted, which goes a long way toward minimizing erosion and maintenance costs.”

