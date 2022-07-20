A few years ago, I drove past the Trinity Episcopal Church on North Arthur which had a sign in its front lawn welcoming their LDS pioneer brothers and sisters. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), I was impressed that my fellow Christians were building metaphorical bridges by sharing celebrations of their pioneer ancestors with others. This time of year, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and other religions, remember their pioneer ancestors who emigrated from other nations during the nineteenth century.
Following persecution and exile from Nauvoo, Illinois, 1846, Brigham Young, then the prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, guided many members of this creed across the midwestern plains. Those latter-day saints trekked by wagons and handcarts until they reached the Salt Lake Valley on July 24th 1847. Marveling at the desolate Salt Lake Valley Brigham Young stated: “this is the place,” or the place where God wanted them to settle.
Over the decades that followed, thousands of more converts to this religion immigrated to the Salt Lake Valley where they worked the land. Those men, women, and children worked the land by farming it, building reservoirs for water irrigation, roadways for travel, and church buildings to worship their God. Most notably, the Salt Lake Temple, which took forty years to complete and was built using granite quarried from Little Cottonwood Canyon in the Wasatch Mountain Range, stands as an international symbol of the religion’s beliefs that marriage is for eternity and that families can live with each other forever in the presence of God after death.
To honor their pioneer ancestors, many contemporary latter-day saints participate in fun extracurricular activities and parades. Families go on “trek,” which can best be described as a vigorous three-day hiking and camping trip. On trek, families dress in traditional pioneer clothing, cook over camp fires, and pull handcarts across the plains in the hot sun. They imitate their pioneer ancestors by taking on their names and learning about their lives, struggles, and why they remained faithful to their beliefs. This connects contemporary pioneers to ancestral pioneers.
From a young age, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are taught to be pioneers. A June 2008 excerpt taken from Friend, a magazine created for the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, tells the story of Amelia and her desire to know what a pioneer is. Ameillia’s dad replied to her inquiry by stating: “A pioneer is someone who does something new to prepare a way for other people. Someone who discovers how to make a plane that flies is a pioneer; so is someone who discovers new medicine to make sick people better” (Hugo, Friend, 2008). Russell M. Nelson, the current prophet and president of the church, was a pioneer of modern medicine. Nelson, was an “innovator who pioneered new technologies and methods, and an educator who trained generations of cardiac surgeons… advancing the frontiers of cardiovascular surgery.” He also performed the first open-heart surgery in China, building “relationships there” (Winchester, U of U Health, 2008). Like Nelson and the members of the Trinity Episcopal Church who built a metaphorical bridge
of friendship through a small act of kindness, everyone can be a pioneer. I ask youth and adults alike: “how are you a pioneer?”
Are you a pioneer of friendship and kindness towards others in a world that feasts on arguments, violence and finding faults in others who don’t share your same ideology? Are you a pioneer of choosing to spend time using genealogical apps and websites, like FamilySearch Tree or Ancestry.org to learn about your ancestors, instead of spending all of your time on social media or playing phone games? Are you a pioneer of helping others through small and simple acts of service? Are you a pioneer of sacrificing time on the Sabbath Day to worship God in his holy houses and share the good news of the gospel, instead of watching television or doing other things that draw you away from God and your religious beliefs? These acts may not be new, but they are certainly unusual in the modern era where news feeds are littered with ads and apps to help keep you busy doing anything besides finding time to visit with your neighbors and worship God.
You don’t have to have pioneer ancestry to be a pioneer. You can be a pioneer by being a peaceful, civil citizen and by building bridges with those whom you disagree with. You can be a pioneer by being an example of Christ-like love and righteous living for those around you, especially for your family. Seek to build bridges, not burn them down!
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.