ARIMO — A fire extensively damaged a vacant home at the corner of High Street and Oneida Avenue in Arimo early on Thursday, according to Arimo Fire Chief Robert Christiansen.
He said the fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Flames were coming out of the back corner of the building, and the blaze was starting to run through the attic. Four fire engines responded to the scene initially. Two of the engines were from Arimo and two were from Downey, he said.
Christiansen said firefighters sprayed water on the building for about two hours to knock down the fire.
Then they spent more time chasing and extinguishing the remaining hot spots in the home, which had a for rent sign in the front yard. The fire was mostly out by around 10:30 a.m., but smoke was still visible in small amounts rising from the home after the blaze was extinguished.
There was extensive interior damage to the home. He said it’s considered a total loss, Christiansen said.
The blaze appears to have started in the northwest corner of the house.
The cause is unknown, according to Christiansen. The fire did not result in any injuries.
“It was too burnt up to figure it out for certain,” he said.
The owner of the home was being being contacted.