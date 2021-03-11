Thursday marks the 50th wedding anniversary for Blair and Jackie Winward of Soda Springs. They were married in 1971 in the Logan, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jackie grew up in Enterprise, Utah and Henderson, Nevada and received an associate's degree from Dixie Jr College in St. George, Utah before attending Utah State University.
Blair grew up in Dayton, Idaho on a small dairy farm, attended USU where the two met and both graduated. They have lived in Coalville, Utah, Montpelier and for the last 46 years, in Soda Springs.
Jackie taught family and consumer sciences (home economics) in Coalville, Utah for two years, then dedicated her life to the raising of her family and resumed teaching part-time in Bancroft, Idaho for 13 years before retirement. She was an adviser for Family Career Community Leaders of America, served on the state board of Idaho Association of Teachers of Family & Consumer Sciences as District 5 representative, district director and state treasurer.
She received the Beyond the Classroom award in 2010 and was chosen as state Teacher of the Year in 2013 for IATFCS. She owned and taught children’s singing and performing groups (a Talent Sprout franchise and her own Noteables and NOYS); a chocolate candy-making business was among other home-based businesses.
Jackie is noted for her sewing skills, which resulted in beautiful prom and wedding dresses for her daughters, as well as others. She taught sewing skills to numerous youth in 4-H. Known for her beautiful soprano voice, she has shared that gift freely in many venues and taught private vocal lessons to many. She also shares her love and talent for music by volunteering in the community Christmas concerts, both choir and orchestra (French horn), and has participated in numerous summer musicals.
Blair spent his career of nearly 40 years in materials handling at Agrium (now Itafos), a phosphate plant in Conda, Idaho, most of that time in procurement. He was a long-time member, vice president and president of the Institute of Supply Management Association for Eastern Idaho.
Ever interested in helping youth, Blair has served in numerous Scouting positions, mentoring many Scouts to achieve the rank of Eagle. An Eagle Scout himself, he has received the So. Caribou District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver and the National Outstanding Eagle Scout award.
He is a James E. West Fellow. He has been a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Soda Springs where he served as vice president and president and has been chairman for the Caribou County Fourth of July celebration since 1993. He was chosen as Rotarian of the Year for 2001-2002. Both he and Jackie are Paul Harris fellows. He currently serves on the Caribou County Senior Citizen board. Blair enjoys the therapy of gardening and sharing its harvest with others.
Over the years, Blair and Jackie have worked together to benefit their community, including chairing the Parent-Teacher Organization and school fundraisers. Favorite projects included fundraising efforts to obtain a grand piano for Soda Springs High School, working side-by-side with the band kids to pay for a trip to Washington, D.C., and chairing a multi-year family portrait program.
Blair and Jackie have instilled in their children a love of nature and the outdoors through many backpacking, camping, fishing and hunting events.
They have both been in leadership and teaching positions in their church. Jackie has been in all auxiliary presidencies, as well as a teacher and is continually involved in music. Blair fulfilled a church mission in southern California, has served as a bishop, and in many other leadership and teaching positions. Both are currently serving as officiators in the Star Valley Temple.
Their greatest joy comes from their family, Shelli (Brent) Smith of Riverton, Utah; Shanda (Ken) Richey of Ogden, Utah; Samuel (Aleena) Winward of Wellsville, Utah; Spencer (Miranda) Winward of Dayton, Nevada; and Shae (Nathan) Hansen of Clinton, Utah, and their 26 grandchildren, three of whom are married.
No public celebration will be held until COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.