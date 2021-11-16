Blackfoot resident Brittany Rainsdon was honored at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Event in Hollywood as a published finalist in the Writers of the Future Contest, and her story, "Half Breed," is published in the international bestselling anthology, "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37."
The awards event at the Taglyan Complex on Oct. 22 was a black-tie gala honoring all the winners of Volume 36 and Volume 37 as well as announcing the grand prize writer and illustrator winner from each volume.
Brittany grew up as the only girl in a family with four brothers. She’s reversing that trend with her own children — three girls and one boy. In 2009, Brittany graduated with her registered nurse degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2010. Brittany has worked in both medical/surgical and rehabilitation specialties, but she currently enjoys working as a stay-at-home mom.
Brittany started writing at a young age, penning poems and stories, and filling an overstuffed nightstand with spiral notebooks, pens and floppy disks (yes, those were still a thing in 2007). But after entering college, Brittany lost touch with her writing and didn’t come back to it for several years. After having her third child in 2015 and needing a creative outlet, her passion for writing reignited. Once she found the Writers of the Future Contest, Brittany has not missed a quarter and has been a Writers of the Future finalist three times. “Half-Breed” is her first published story, and she hopes to publish many more.
Brittany lives with her husband and children near the Snake River in Idaho, where she swears it looks like a wintered Narnia for nearly half the year. She has many pairs of fuzzy socks.
The Contest, one of the most prestigious writing competitions in the world, is currently in its 39th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.
The Writers of the Future Contest judges include Tim Powers (author of "On Stranger Tides"), Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert ("Dune" prequel series), Robert J. Sawyer ("Quantum Night"), Brandon Sanderson ("Mistborn series," "Stormlight Archive"), Larry Niven ("Ringworld"), Orson Scott Card ("Ender’s Game"), Nnedi Okorafor ("Who Fears Death"), David Farland ("Runelords") and Katherine Kurtz ("Deryni" series) to name a few.
Illustrators of the Future Contest judges include Bob Eggleton (11 Chesley awards and 7 Hugo awards), Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons book covers), Echo Chernik (graphic designs for major corporations, including Celestial Seasonings tea packaging), Rob Prior (art for "Spawn," Heavy Metal comics and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") and Ciruelo ("Eragon Coloring Book").
Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, "Battlefield Earth," written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was inaugurated five years later.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 440 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
The Writers of the Future Award is the genre's most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.
Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 36 anthology volumes and awarded over $1,000,000 cumulatively in prize money and royalties.
Hundreds of winners have had successful writing careers following their win and publication in the anthology and to date has launched the careers of 12 New York Times bestselling authors, including Jo Beverley, Tobias S. Buckell, Nancy Farmer, Eric Flint, Karen Joy Fowler, Tim Myers, Patrick Rothfuss, Lisa Smedman, Dean Wesley Smith, Elizabeth Wein, Sean Williams and Dave Wolverton, aka David Farland.
