BLACKFOOT — The 2021 summer tennis signups are rapidly approaching, so if you want to be part of the 30th year in Blackfoot, be sure to get registered as soon as possible.
Registration will take place Monday through Friday and will be held at Stalker Elementary School.
Registration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on those nights only. If you cannot make one of those dates or times, please contact Brinton Jefferis at 208-681-6697 or at jefferisbrint9@gmail.com.
Sessions will be held for adults and high school-aged teenagers, 5-6-year-olds, 7-8-year-olds, 9-10-year-olds, 11-12-year-olds and 13-15-year-olds.
The cost for the summer will be $55 per person and must be paid at the time of registration. An additional $5 late fee will be charged after Friday.
Instructors this year will be Brint Jefferis, director of the summer tennis program for 30 years, and Ame Johnson, Blackfoot High School tennis coach.
The program includes four weeks of sessions, four days per week for 50 minutes per day. If you register by Friday, you will receive a free T-shirt, and there are racquets available for use.
Summer session times will be as follows:
Adults and high school — 7 to 7:50 a.m.
9-10-year-olds — 8 to 8:50 a.m.
5-6-year-olds — 9 to 9:50 a.m.
7-8-year-olds — 10 to 10:50 a.m.
11-12-year-olds — 11 to 11:50 a.m.
13-15-year-olds — Noon to 12:50 p.m