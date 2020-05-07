BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is announcing that all events previously scheduled have tentatively put on hold until further notice. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the GENTRI and Mile 12 concerts originally scheduled for April 4 and May 2 will not be canceled but rescheduled at a later date. Tickets holders should keep their tickets for these concerts, as they will be honored on the new date. For people wanting refunds for these concerts, they should contact the BPAC at 208-317-5508.
It has been decided that the BPAC will not open until the state social distancing requirement is lifted. Susan Mann, BPAC programming director said: “We are hoping we can open very soon. It is impossible to maintain social distancing in the auditorium, stage, lobby, hallways, and restrooms for all our events. We will just have to wait until it is safe for everyone to return. We are as anxious as everyone else to get back to having all our great concerts and programs in the BPAC.”