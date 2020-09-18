State Farm Neighborhood Assist® announces the top 200 finalists that need your votes
POCATELLO — Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. From Wednesday through Oct. 2, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.
Two thousand submissions were received in July through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists, of which 36 states are represented.
There is an organization in Idaho in the top 200 competing for a $25,000 grant. The Giving Closet in Blackfoot is hoping local residents cast votes for them to help bring funding to the community to help support foster youths.
The top 200 causes have until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. EST to rally votes, and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. Voters can use them all on one cause or spread them out in any way among multiple causes. On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
“During these challenging times, State Farm is pleased to offer grant opportunities through Neighborhood Assist,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm senior vice president. “It’s part of our commitment to helping build safer, stronger and better-educated communities.”
For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Sept. 23 at midnight EST.