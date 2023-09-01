Pictured front row: Sheryl Johnson Roper, Linda Elison Collard, Gail Bird, Bessie Lou Kearsley Willyerd, Marilyn Parsons Peterson, Urania Morris Brown, Nancy Goodwin Harris, Ray Wallace, Leslie Hernandez, Diane McDaniels Rhoades, Layne Hamilton, Anne Hernandez Robison. Middle row: Kent Radford, Gerald Yancey, Geri Hammond Shafer, Theresa Henscheid Boykin, Diane Clark Heckathorn, Connie Hawkes Anderson, Nancy Jensen O’Keefe, Carene Cox Heap, Carol Yancy Johnson, Leona Horton Hawks, Renee Hale Dirkmaat. Back Row: Joe Parkinson, Jim Elison, Ward Parkinson, Russell Manwaring, Edwin Conrad, Jim Kirby, Ivan Brower, Rick Aubrey, George Fukumitsu, Craig Atwood, Bruce Kotter, Eric Eberhard, Max Walker.
Photo courtesy of Blackfoot High School Class of 1963
Members of the Blackfoot High School Class of 1963 joined together for their 60th class reunion.
The festivities began in the late afternoon of August 25, 2023, at the beautiful home and exquisite backyard of Marilyn (Parsons) and Jerry Peterson.
A tribute poster was made for Student Body President Layne Hamilton. People signed it to show appreciation for the kind caring and concern which he always shows to his high school classmates.
Everyone enjoyed catching up and visiting. A baked potato bar was furnished. The evening was a hit!
On Saturday morning, August 26th, a breakfast was held at the home of Carol (Yancey) and Noel Johnson. There was a piano duet by Diane (Clark) Heckathorn and Carol Y. Johnson, line dancing led by Jeanne (Yancey) Potter, (class of ’64) and signing accompanied on the guitar by Gail Bird. Visiting with each other was the highlight of the event. It felt so good to be together again! We are all grateful for 60 years!
