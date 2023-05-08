17 papers
Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Blackfoot has seen a remarkably long relationship with the business of newspaper publishing.

Back when Blackfoot was just a collection of tiny log and wooden building along dirty streets that changed from mud holes to dust bowls and back again with surprising regularity, William E. Wheeler printed the first edition of The Blackfoot Register. This was July 1, 1880, and the news of the day was that W. N. Shilling’s house had been blown over in a strong wind.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.