BLACKFOOT — On July 29, 36 teams of four players gathered to enjoy a day of golf, fun and prizes sponsored by the Bingham Health Care Foundation at the annual Rick Chivaroli Golf Scramble. The event took place at the Blackfoot Golf Course and the funds raised will be used to purchase new baby warmers for Grove Creek Medical Center.

The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in Eastern Idaho. The Foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, Bingham employees and from the local community.