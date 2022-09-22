POCATELLO — On Sept. 29, "Black Rock & Sage," Idaho State University’s student journal of creative works, is celebrating the release of its 2022 issue. The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Little Wood River Room of the Pond Student Union Building on the ISU Pocatello campus.
This journal holds a wide variety of artistic contributions, from the written word to music, that have been produced by undergraduate and graduate students from across ISU. This issue includes vibrant and powerful artwork from Jonathan Doss, Ydan Guo and many other great talents. Featured prize winners, Caleb Greenwell’s poem “GG” and Tanner Pratt’s prose “Crocodile,” give fresh looks at the human condition.
Editor of "Black Rock & Sage" Sarah Rick had this to say about the new edition: “I’m so proud to present the 2022 issue of 'Black Rock & Sage.' Our astonishingly talented contributors have come together from across the disciplines to show off the best creative work ISU has to offer, and we can’t wait to share it with the community."
The event will include short readings from writers featured in the magazine, as well as paintings and photos on display by the issue’s visual artists. There will also be live music from the student musicians whose performances are showcased in the magazine.
The newest issue of the magazine, sasquatch T-shirts and stickers will be available for purchase. Snacks will be provided at the event, including a hummus platter, charcuterie/cracker boards and assorted sweets. During the launch party, "Black Rock & Sage" staff will be raffling off an adorable stuffed animal sasquatch; a raffle ticket is free with any purchase.
The goal of "Black Rock & Sage" is to publish the best creative works from the students at ISU while encouraging them to develop and excel in their craft.