Launch Party

The launch party will be in Little Wood River room of the Pond Student Union Building.

 Photo courtesy of Black Rock & Sage

POCATELLO — On Sept. 29, "Black Rock & Sage," Idaho State University’s student journal of creative works, is celebrating the release of its 2022 issue. The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Little Wood River Room of the Pond Student Union Building on the ISU Pocatello campus.

This journal holds a wide variety of artistic contributions, from the written word to music, that have been produced by undergraduate and graduate students from across ISU. This issue includes vibrant and powerful artwork from Jonathan Doss, Ydan Guo and many other great talents. Featured prize winners, Caleb Greenwell’s poem “GG” and Tanner Pratt’s prose “Crocodile,” give fresh looks at the human condition.