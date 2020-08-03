POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on Aug. 10 (the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m.
All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place, such as social distancing, masks, etc.
For more information message 208-244-2633.